Converse is adapting to the perks of being on Team Nike rather smoothly, as we saw a few months ago with the tech specs on its new All Star Pro BB. Now we see it happening with the brand’s take on Nike By You with help from Millie Bobby Brown, an actress who has everyone’s attention right now following the acclaimed Independence Day premiere of Stranger Things Season 3.

The 15-year-old teen idol is currently the youngest Converse collaborator, launching the new “Millie By You” collection with a handful of fun options to choose from. The designs are said to be inspired by Mills’ personal love for ocean life and whales in particular, which comes off rather noticeably in the color theme and prints that appear on the canvas upper. The silhouette options include Hi and Low versions of the Chuck Taylor All Star that are customizable on pretty much every part of the model — eyelets, laces, soles and even logos can all be altered to match your personal style. Just one more thing to hold fans over until next year when that crazy cliffhanger ending is finally is resolved!

Check for the Millie Bobby Brown x Converse “Millie By You” Collection to arrive at Converse.com beginning this Thursday (July 11). Get a closer look at the process below: