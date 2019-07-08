Nicki Minaj is Looking for Artists to Sign to her Record Label

After a mini hiatus, Nicki Minaj came through to heat things up this Summer with the release of “Megatron.” The Queen rapper took things up a notch and launched the #MegatronChallenge where she challenged her fans to rap or dance over the reggae-infused beat.

She announced the challenge via Instagram Story over the holiday weekend. The first place winner will receive $10,000, meanwhile the runner up will receive $5,000, and the third place winner will get a cool stack. The rules are easy. Participants can dance solo or in a group to the beat. Meanwhile, rappers spit a fire freestyle to the instrumental for a chance to win the cash prize and get signed to Nicki’s label.

There aren’t much details about this label, but she’s looking for A&R’s and artists. “I’M BREEDING PURE PITBULLS ON MY LABEL SO HAVE YALL FKN FUN NOW!!!!!!!!!!!! Labels don’t hit them up, u wasn’t thinkin bout them,” she wrote.

People quickly began uploading their best work. She confirmed that there’s no one in first place yet, but she has her eye on a couple people to sign. Take a look at some of Nicki Minaj’s favorite #MegatronChallenges below: