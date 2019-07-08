Jordan Brand’s Quai 54 collection was one of the standout drops so far this summer, offering a fresh style while also staying true to its roots in basketball culture. Thankfully the Swoosh is still keeping the #BallIsLife movement alive with this new colorway for one of the brand’s most classic sneakers of all time.

Utilizing a similar color palette as the Nike-backed Pigalle Duperré basketball court in Paris, the shoe’s design looks similar to an art piece due its intricate construction on the panels. The heel is built from a textured navy, while the pebbled leather side panel pops out in a powder blue that’s just a tint-shade darker than the turquoise found on the Swoosh. Red lines inspired by the ones seen on actual streetball courts are found on the side panel and with the insole logo etching. The front is constructed with a smooth, cream-colored toe box, which matches the suede heel counter and the basketball court-embossed tongue tab. The turquoise lace locks are placed perfectly in the middle of the clean canvas, adding one final touch to a well-designed pair of kicks.

Pick up this version of the Air Force 1 Sage Low soon for $110 USD on Nike.com. More pics below: