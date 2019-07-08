The hit STARZ series Power by 50 Cent and Courtney A. Kemp officially comes to an end this summer, and now we’ve got a first look at how the show’s final season will all play out.

Outside of being advertised as the final showdown, Season 6 will also see the homie Curtis Jackson making his directorial debut following the fate last season of his fan-favorite character Kanan Stark. This time it seems like all family ties, both friendly and those bonded by blood, have been severed beyond repair. The losses seem to be coming from all ends for Ghost (Omari Hardwick): he now finds himself in the middle of a street war with former partner-in-crime Tommy (Joseph Sikora) — his new righthand on the quest for kingpin status now includes girlfriend LaKeisha (La La Anthony) — dealing with the downward spiral of a relationship with both his wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton) and son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) plus trying to piece together a plan that will both honor his deceased daughter and finally give him a clean slate to start fresh on.

Season 6 of ‘Power‘ returns on August 25. Get an early preview of the final season by checking out the trailer above.