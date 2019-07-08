We will get the opportunity to see some of our favorite social media sensations on the big screen in an upcoming comedy titled, Rent Due.

The movie follows two cousins who are short on the rent when the first of the month comes. Reggie’s (Ray Jr.) girlfriend left him, job, and home all in the same day. Meanwhile his cousin Top (William Dobbs) had a wild night and was robbed by strippers. Now the pair has to come up with the money without ending up in jail in the process. Rent Due is a Ray Jr project, helmed by Mike Berry and executive produced by Ant Wilson.

The all-new independent comedy film starring B.Simone, Shiggy, Ha Ha Davis, Machine Gun Kelly, Watch Jazzy and more.

Check out the trailer below: