According to the grown-ish Instagram, Ryan Destiny will be joining season four of the hit Freeform show. Destiny will be playing Jillian, a former student from a historically black college and university. She is transferring to Cal U to study filmmaking.

On the thread the show’s star, Yara Shahidi, stated that she could not wait to start filming, while Destiny revealed that she was about to live out her HBCU dreams.

After filming three seasons of STAR on Fox, with its storyline based in Atlanta (the Mecca of all HBCUs), she is sure to have the swag down packed. Since its canceling, this seems like a perfect fit for the beautiful Destiny.