Amanda Nunes is the greatest female fighter in women’s MMA history. End of conversation.

Nunes sent the T-Mobile Arena crowd to their feet with a violent head kick that finished former bantamweight champion Holly Holm late in Round 1. Nunes, the first female two-division champion in UFC history, defended her 135-pound crown with ease.

Amanda Nunes KOs Holly Holm in the 1st round with a head kick outta nowhere. 😳#UFC239 pic.twitter.com/Q4lcCFanpE — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) July 7, 2019

Nunes has taken the mantle as the baddest woman on the planet. She has now beaten every woman from 135 pounds to 145 pounds who has held a UFC championship and has defeated the current 125-pound champ twice. The win also ties her with fellow Brazilian champion Jessica Andrade for the most wins by a woman in UFC history with 11.

Since a Sept. 27, 2014 loss to Cat Zingano, Nunes has won nine in a row and knocked out a who’s who of the greatest women’s fighters who ever lived. She finished Holm, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate in the first round.

Nunes was aggressive from the start on Saturday, coming out and firing kicks at Holm, who tried that front kick frequently to little effect. No word yet to what’s next for Nunes. The queen of the UFC will likely not take much downtime and will be waiting for the next challenger soon.