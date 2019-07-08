Jorge Masvidal scored the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Masvidal came charging at Ben Askren with a flying knee as Askren appeared to try and go for a takedown. Masvidal’s knee connected to Askren’s temple and the fighter immediately fell to the mat. Before the ref could stop the fight, Masvidal was able to punch an unconscious Funky twice in the head. He then celebrated alongside his opponent’s body.

He’s so predictable, man. He’s a scrub,” Masvidal told Joe Rogan with regards to his opponent’s inability to defend his flying start. “A part of me wanted to just throw it out there so he knew, if you do shoot [takedown], like an idiot, like you only know how to, your head’s going to get clipped, and then I would put the brakes on him and beat him up for 14 minutes and 30 seconds and execute him. Or, you know, he took the bait. … He walked right into it.”

UFC boss Dana White believes it was not a five-second win, more like two seconds.

“The flying knee was brilliant,” White said in a UFC segment. “The way that he set it up, the way that he did it, the way that he timed it. The execution of it was f—— brilliant.”