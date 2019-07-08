A new home and a new city now mean a new jersey number for Kevin Durant.

Durant shared a picture of his Brooklyn Nets jersey. Rather than No. 35, which the 10-time All-Star has worn for the entirety of his NBA career, he will don No. 7 in Brooklyn.

Durant explained his journey with the No. 35 on the Instagram account for his business Thirty Five Ventures before announcing that the next time he is seen in a Nets jersey, he will be wearing No. 7.

It’s not uncommon for stars to switch up their numbers, especially if they moved to a new team.

LeBron James went from No. 23 to No. 6 when he signed with the Miami Heat and then back to No. 23 when he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It appears he’ll wear No. 6 this season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Kyrie Irving wore No. 2 with the Cavaliers and donned No. 11 with the Boston Celtics.

Early reports speculate that the number 7 could be Durant’s way of paying homage to Colin Kaepernick.

Durant’s move to Brooklyn feels like a totally new beginning. A reinvention of his evolution. Durant agreed to a four-year contract worth up to $164 million to play for the Nets after spending the past three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, winning two titles and being named NBA Finals MVP twice.

Durant seems to be at peace with the past and looks forward to bright days in Brooklyn.