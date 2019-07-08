Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton lost his arm in a serious car accident on Wednesday night, his agent has confirmed.

Norton’s injury happened when his truck rolled over after colliding with a concrete barrier, coming to rest on its roof.

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm,” Norton’s agent, Malki Kawa, tweeted. “We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy.”

Lt. Alex Camacho said Norton was driving in the early morning hours of July 4 on State Road 836, also called the Dolphin Expressway, a 15-mile stretch of highway that cuts across Miami

The former seventh-round pick of the Panthers from Miami joined the Dolphins late last season. While he’s still in the hospital, he’s apparently in good spirits. His agent shared an exchange with former college teammate David Njoku.

Big nort on FaceTime with with @David_Njoku80

Chief: I’m coming to see you in a few days

Big nort: bring me a watch 🤣🤣🤣

Nort still has his sense of humor 🙏🏼 — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 6, 2019

As defensive linemen, players like Norton make their bones using their arms to power through or “swim” around offensive lineman and wrap up the opposing team’s quarterback or running back. His career is likely over, although his team has not officially declared that.

The only one-handed player drafted in modern NFL history is former University of Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin, and his amputation — brought about by a congenital birth defect — stops short of his forearm.