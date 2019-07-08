Motown legend Stevie Wonder stunned all those in attendance at his London show on Saturday night. He announced that he will take a hiatus from performing because he intends on receiving a kidney transplant in the Fall.

The Motown music legend made the announcement right after performing his classic song “Superstition” as the last number to jam-packed British Summer Time concert in London’s Hyde Park.

He comforted the surprised crowd by letting them know that he will be okay.

“I’m going to be doing three shows then taking a break,” he said. “I’m having surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant at the end of September this year.”

He said a donor has been found and that he would be fine, while the crowd of tens of thousands cheered enthusiastically.

“I came here to give you my love and to thank you for yours,” he said. “You ain’t gonna hear no rumors about us. I’m good.”

He did not provide additional information about his kidney illness. There had been a recent report that Wonder was facing a serious health issue.

As you would imagine, the sea of people seemed shocked at first, but then erupted in applause after realizing that he was taking care of his health and would be all right. He told them he came out to share his love and wanted to speak for himself.

Over the last couple of days, speculation of Stevie’s failing health was swirling all over social media ass sources close to the singer told the Detroit Free Press that he was battling a “serious but manageable” health issue and was taking steps to address it. The sources even said he’s been traveling with a medical team of late.

A radio personality from Philly even claimed last month that he was suffering from kidney failure and had already begun dialysis but that wasn’t confirmed by Stevie or his team.