Tyga dropped the video for his new song, “Lightskin Lil Wayne” and Twitter went bananas with the jokes. The video is a mash-ups of re-interpreted visuals from old Weezy videos. Tyga meant this song as a tribute to who he considers “The GOAT,” Cash Money’s most successful artist.

But Twitter on a whole did not think that this was such a good idea. Check out the responses:

But not everyone is clowning. Some people believe that this tribute is on point!

 

 

 