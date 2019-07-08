Twitter Goes Bonkers After Tyga Calls Himself The ‘Lightskin Lil’ Wayne’ in Tribute Song

Tyga dropped the video for his new song, “Lightskin Lil Wayne” and Twitter went bananas with the jokes. The video is a mash-ups of re-interpreted visuals from old Weezy videos. Tyga meant this song as a tribute to who he considers “The GOAT,” Cash Money’s most successful artist.

But Twitter on a whole did not think that this was such a good idea. Check out the responses:

Tyga: I’m the light skinned lil Wayne Lil Wayne: pic.twitter.com/3twSJwBbRs — JerryVen (@jerry_ventrello) July 8, 2019

ok but who told tyga he’s the lightskin lil wayne? pic.twitter.com/mJ4VavHcNl — anna (@earthgrlanna) July 8, 2019

I saw that tyga was trending and I just knew that he was trending over some dumb shit he said lmfao light skin lil Wayne???? Bitch pic.twitter.com/y3bJZrtleC — sssss. (@_saragamez) July 8, 2019

I like tyga video concept but the message pic.twitter.com/3hl06U8v1c — el nègro amigo (@therealnokobe) July 8, 2019

When I heard why Tyga was trending. pic.twitter.com/3DnESmBPgv — Slow Down (@SlowDownMeow) July 8, 2019

But not everyone is clowning. Some people believe that this tribute is on point!

Real Weezy fans will appreciate what Tyga doing here pic.twitter.com/t3r7GlpyRI — FYE (@faizaanbk) July 8, 2019