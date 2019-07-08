Wendy Williams is officially off the market!

The talk show host made an anticipated return to her show today after a five week hiatus and discussed all the drama surrounded around her split from her husband of over two decades, Kevin Hunter.

“I’m not on the market anymore… I’m not in love, but there’s someone I’m crazy about!” Wendy tearfully revealed during her Hot Topics segment. Her audience/co-hosts cheered her on, “Wendy! Wendy! Wendy!”

Her new bae is not the 27-year-old model she was spotted with recenly. But it’s an older man who she says is a doctor. “When it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need sometime in their 50s too, and he’s got to work. And, it doesn’t’ hurt that he’s a doctor,” she continued, noting that she kept his identity under wraps. “I am not going to say one more word. You’re not going to blow this for me.”

She couldn’t teasing her new flame. “Yes, he’s brown/black… And, you know when you’re 50 you can sometimes let it all go,” she gushed before assuring that he isn’t washed up and is physically fit.

Although Wendy Williams is officially the market she’s still going through her divorce with Hunter. She filed for divorce in April after her estranged husband impregnated his mistress. The former couple share an 18-year-old child together.