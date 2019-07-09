After privately living with liver disease, August Alsina shared a video with his fans via Instagram on Monday that after losing feelings in his legs, he was hospitalized.

The “I Love This Sh*t” singer stated, “I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk. I couldn’t feel my legs. My doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital.”

He continues to inform fans, “They’re doing a bunch of tests. He said I have some nerve damage going on throughout my whole body that I have to go into a recovery process for. It’s like my immune system just went on vacation.”

Still with his heart and mind on his fan, he furthered shared that he regrets that he missed this year’s Essence Fest, where he was on the roster to perform.

“I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.. that My auto immune disease is raging, but im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & [be able] to make it up to you!”