Big Freedia and Ben & Jerry’s Have Teamed Up to Make an Ice Cream Flavor

Big Freedia and Ben & Jerry’s have teamed up to announce a signature ice cream flavor. The Queen of Bounce will be representing New Orleans with a biggety bounce flavor.

The company has tweeted that there will be a limited edition flavor at the launch party at the Big Easy. Proceeds will go to a non-profit organization in the Louisiana area to help feed children called No Kid Hungry. The flavor is a caramel bourbon swirl served with beignets.