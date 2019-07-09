Big Freedia and Ben & Jerry’s have teamed up to announce a signature ice cream flavor. The Queen of Bounce will be representing New Orleans with a biggety bounce flavor.
The company has tweeted that there will be a limited edition flavor at the launch party at the Big Easy. Proceeds will go to a non-profit organization in the Louisiana area to help feed children called No Kid Hungry. The flavor is a caramel bourbon swirl served with beignets.
You already know! Today we teamed up with @bigfreedia to dish out Bouncin’ Beignets for a limited time in #NOLA – a vanilla ice cream with a bourbon caramel swirl served with beignets. Proceeds benefit local New Orleans non-profits, so learn more at https://t.co/fBUEprEciv pic.twitter.com/HOwz8JJOcU
