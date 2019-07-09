Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire financier, philanthropist and registered sex offender who eluded lengthy prison time in the past, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of sex-trafficking girls as young as 14.
Epstein, 66, rose to prominence almost two decades ago and at various times could list Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Great Britain’s Prince Andrew among friends and associates. He was arrested Saturday and jailed after his private jet arrived from France.
Mr. Clinton’s office said in a statement on Monday that he knows nothing about “the terrible crimes” connected to Mr. Epstein.
Under a non-prosecution agreement overseen by federal authorities in Florida, Epstein served a 13-month jail sentence but was allowed to spend much of it in work release at his Palm Beach office. He settled with dozens of victims and was required to register as a sex offender.
Money and fame can get you many things, but it seems like the walls are closing in on Epstein.