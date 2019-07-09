While Tyga was out making sure the world knew of his claim as the “Light Skin Lil Wayne,” Drake was keeping the spirit of Young Money alive with a brand new, huge chain.

The 6ix God seemingly has brushed off losing the Toronto Raptors franchise player by placing a new piece of jewelry around his neck. Drake hit Instagram and showed a huge Young Money Entertainment logo around a check that will now be around his neck. He captioned the new chain “4 Always.”

In a separate post, Drake got his followers involved by asking them to name their favorite Lil Wayne songs in the comments. The post received responses from Tyga, J. Cole, Akademiks, Big Sean, Tay Keith and more.

Complex reports the chain was made at Jason of Beverly Hills and contains 6.5cts of flawless white diamonds. It also includes a kilo of gold. It took three weeks to make the chain. Check out the chain above and then let us know what is your favorite from Weezy F.