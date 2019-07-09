Chris Brown’s latest album, Indigo, was released a couple of weeks ago and has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts with over 108K units sold in the first week.
The new album is a follow up to Heartbreak on a Full Moon, which had over 40 tracks. The latest offering has 32 with collaborations with Trey Songz, Tank, Drake, Tory Lanez, Gunna, Lil’ Wayne, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Tyga, Juvenile and more.
Before the album had released, Chris had announced his IndiGOAT tour that will feature special appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Yella Beezy, Tory Lanez and Joyner Lucas. Tickets are on sale now. Peep the congratulate tweet of Chris Brown below.
THANKFUL ❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/pzrgUPCKHc
— Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) July 8, 2019
The album is the most streamed album with 32 tracks according to Billboard.