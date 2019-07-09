Chris Brown ‘Indigo’ Debuts at No. 1 On the Charts

Chris Brown’s latest album, Indigo, was released a couple of weeks ago and has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts with over 108K units sold in the first week.

The new album is a follow up to Heartbreak on a Full Moon, which had over 40 tracks. The latest offering has 32 with collaborations with Trey Songz, Tank, Drake, Tory Lanez, Gunna, Lil’ Wayne, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Tyga, Juvenile and more.

Before the album had released, Chris had announced his IndiGOAT tour that will feature special appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Yella Beezy, Tory Lanez and Joyner Lucas. Tickets are on sale now. Peep the congratulate tweet of Chris Brown below.

The album is the most streamed album with 32 tracks according to Billboard.