Diddy and MTV in Talks About Bringing Back “Making The Band”

MTV wants to bring the band back. On Monday, Diddy took to social media to tease the possible return of Making the Band a decade after it went off the air.

Diddy was responsible for overseeing the popular talent search show after taking the reins from boy-band impresario Lou Pearlman, who led the formation of O-Town on the first iteration.

Social media lit up with excitement as fans, including Wale, Dwyane Wade, and Seth Rogen, voiced their support over bringing back the show.

The turnover time is epic. But yes . Brother love .. we would like making the band back . https://t.co/jqQ04q8mMY — Wale (@Wale) July 8, 2019

I just wanna see Dylon spit hot fire. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 25, 2019

Despite the overwhelming response, he said he hasn’t made up his mind yet. “I’m kind of on the fence about it,” he continued. “I feel like that’s my calling as a coach, to be able to take young talent and take them to the next level.”

Throughout its three iterations on MTV, which premiered in October 2002, “Making the Band” documented the rise of groups including Da Band, Danity Kane, and Day26. The show ended its final season with “Making the Band 4” in 2009.

For what it’s worth, Making the Band in 2019 would do huge numbers, especially with social media steering the wheel. Expect MTV to throw whatever bags Diddy needs to make this happen.