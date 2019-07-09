As Wu-Tang Clan fans prepare for the group’s highly-anticipated scripted miniseries on Hulu coming in September, core member Ghostface Killah adds to the excitement by announcing his new solo album while also dropping a music video for the LP’s lead single “Conditioning.”

The new project, titled Ghostface Killahs, is set to drop towards the end of summer. The new visuals come by way of director Rock Davis, featuring the Supreme Clientele MC in a Dead Presidents-style situation that includes a heist, a cheating housewife and a whole lot of cash. The new album marks the latest effort in Ghost’s lengthy span of joint LPs, compilations and a few leftfield collabs like the most recent one with Miley Cyrus called “D.R.E.A.M.” off her upcoming seventh album. No word yet on who will be featured, how many tracks it will consist of or most importantly what the whole project will even sound like, but the new LP by Ghost is sure to be dope if it sounds anything like this smooth head-banger produced by Danny Caiazzo.

Watch Ghostface Killah’s new music video for “Conditioning” above, and check for ‘Ghostface Killahs‘ to drop sometime in August. We’ll keep you all updated on the concrete details.