While many people see Idris Elba as a successful actor, the ultimate ladies man or hopefully the next James Bond even, he’s also a well-respected DJ that’s known for smashing many sets across the globe. That’s why it comes as no surprise that “Big Driis” would choose 2HR SET as the name for his debut fashion label.

After launching last year in the UK with sold out results, 2HR SET officially debuts worldwide with a full line of unisex apparel inspired by his passion for spinning the hits. The “two hours” is something that could be applied to anything according to Elba himself, who says it’s his “window to go for it, get it done, and get it done well” — what “it” may be is entirely up to you. Drop 2 features a variety of gear, including hoodies, tees, sweatpants, headwear and some slides for the summer months at hand. Collaborations are also in the mix as well, like a standout selection created alongside fellow London-bred mix master Fatboy Slim (seen above), and a few pieces that get political, mainly with the “Don’t Stab Your Future” motif seen on some of the essentials. Proceeds from that campaign in specific will benefit Faron Alex Paul’s Faz Amnesty, an organization aimed at preventing knife and gun crimes.

2HR SET, the new clothing brand created by Idris Elba, sells on a direct-to-consumer platform on the brand’s website. Peep the lookbook below: