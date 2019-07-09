As one of the leading sportswear imprints in the game, New Balance has been building a respectable roster of brand ambassadors over the past few years. We can now see just how big the family actually is with the rollout of its latest star-studded campaign.

The appropriately-titled “Runs in the Family” spot brings together some of the brightest stars representing for Team NB: pop/rap sensation Jaden Smith, two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, Champions League winner Sadio Mané, pro skater Jamie Foy, Olympic athlete Sydney McLaughlin and Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor all make appearances. Soundtracked by Jaden’s ERYS album cut “I,” the one-minute clip seen here incorporates a family photo album theme throughout, with each public figure featured in the spot showing off the 997 and 997H silhouettes. Whether going for the goal on the soccer field is more in your lane, rocking a music festival is the main motivation or going hard in the paint during the NBA Finals is a personal goal you want to accomplish, New Balance will be there every step along the journey to offer the support & style you need. That’s what fam is for.

Check out the New Balance “Runs in the Family” campaign spot above, and shop new styles from the brand over at select NB retailers and online.