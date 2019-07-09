The 1990s has continuously served as a source of inspiration from a style perspective, and now Nike and Nintendo are merging two of their staple mid ’90s gems in the form of an Air Max 97 decked out in Nintendo 64-themed hues.

Taking cues from the N64 console and its accompanying remote control, the shoe’s reflective grey upper is complimented further by vibrant colors that match the retro gaming system’s buttons and signature 3D logo. The red “Start” button is represented via the circular strip of detailing that extends down the tongue in addition to the small Swoosh logos on the side panels. The green “B” and blue “A” buttons play out on two sole strips that wrap around the silhouette’s perimeter, meanwhile the yellow direction buttons inspired the color of the Air unit on the midsole. The console’s “Power” and “Reset” buttons pop up as badges on the tongue, and the “Air Max” lettering on the heel tab designed using Nintendo’s signature font really completes the nostalgic feel overall. We’re definitely ready to get in the game for this drop!

The Nintendo 64-themed Nike Air Max 97 is expected to arrive later this summer for $160 USD, available at select NSW retailer and on Nike.com. Take a closer look below: