The Los Angeles Lakers are prepared to roll out one of the biggest line-ups in the NBA by moving LeBron James to point guard.

Yahoo Sports details the Lakers plan to move King James into the point guard role for his 17th NBA season, making him the primary ball handler for the starting unit. Projected starting line-ups for the 2019-20 LakeShow slot James next to Danny Green in the backcourt with Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Davis holding down the forward slots. Many favorite DeMarcus Cousins as the Center, but also point JaVale McGee as a possibility. The line-up would be one of the largest in the league.

During his career, LeBron has often been the distributor on the time. The point guards on his team were more of scorers or specialists than on ball distributors.

After the Lakers struck out on Kawhi Leonard, they shifted their attention to other free agents, landing additional point guards in Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook, and Alex Caruso. In the case that James needs a break or wishes to have another ball handler on the floor, there will be additional options on the roster.

Additional additions to the Lakers in free agency included defensive-minded swingman Avery Bradley, sharpshooters in Jared Dudley and Troy Daniels, along with the return of Kentavius Caldwell Pope.

