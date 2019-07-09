A parent’s worst nightmare, unfortunately, came through during a family vacation. A little girl died after falling off a cruise ship in Puerto Rico, authorities said.
The 1½-year-old plunged from the 11th floor of a Royal Caribbean “Freedom of the Seas” ship Sunday while it was docked in San Juan, Telemundo PR reported.
Puerto Rico’s Department of Public Safety confirmed the girl’s death.
The South Bend, Indiana police department said the girl was the child of one of their officers, Alan Wiegand. “The department asks the community to pray for the entire Wiegand family as they grieve and to respect their privacy,” a statement from the police force said.
The Department of Public Safety also expressed its sadness over the incident in a Facebook post. It said that police and forensics staff, as well as several other government departments, are working to address the situation.