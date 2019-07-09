UnitedMasters is once again assisting the independent artist, this time by dropping a new iOS app to assist in the distribution process of their music.

“The goal of UnitedMasters is to help artists operationalize independence and own their future,” CEO and Founder Steve Stoute said in a statement. “The app puts all of that freedom and control in the palm of their hand. Our team has worked hard to create a product that is fast and easy to use so that a new generation of artists can grow and advance their careers straight from their phone.”

The new app will allow for artists to distribute their music to the major music streaming outlets like Apple Music, TIDAL and Spotify, while also allowing the work to be published with cover art from phone files and more.

Allowing for artists to maximize what their releases can do, the app will also allow for placement on the radio and with brands and paying artists through a royalty program with PayPal.

You can learn more about and grab the app here.