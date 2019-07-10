BET Founder Bob Johnson Not a Fan of Current State of Democratic Party, Praises Trump’s Work on U.S. Economy

BET founder Bob Johnson has criticized the Democratic Party while also praising the work on current President Donald Trump.

Johnson has examined the state of the Democratic Party and believes the party has “moved too far to the left,” as he told to Hadley Gamble of CNBC.

“And for that reason, I don’t have a particular candidate (I’m supporting) in the party at this time,” he said. “I think at the end of the day, if a Democrat is going to beat Trump, then that person, he or she, will have to move to the center and you can’t wait too long to do that.”

In the past, Johnson supported Hillary Clinton, but now, is positive toward the work of Donald Trump during his presidency.

“I think the economy is doing great, and it’s reaching populations that heretofore had very bad problems in terms of jobs and employment and the opportunities that come with employment … so African-American unemployment is at its lowest level,” Johnson said.

“I give the president a lot of credit for moving the economy in a positive direction that’s benefiting a large amount of Americans,” he said. “I think the tax cuts clearly helped stimulate the economy. I think business people have more confidence in the way the economy is going.”

Johnson does seem to hint at the discrepancy between China and trade but would go on to praise Trump for the growth of the country.

Johnson would also be questioned about how Trump demonstrates leadership, which he states Trump “got his own style” and may be too focused on sportsmanship.

“At the end of the day, the American people are looking for someone who can deliver economically and deliver on opportunities.”