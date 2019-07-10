As days past the anticipation for The Lion King grows. As an added bonus to the forthcoming live-action film, Walt Disney Studios has announced a companion album that is curated by non-other than Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

The new album will be called The Lion King: The Gift and according to Entertainment Weekly, the new album will be available to the public the same day the movie hits theaters. The album is described to carry the sounds of Africa and will feature global artists. The artists who are featured have not yet been announced but Queen Bey produced the album.

The first taste of the album is a single called “Spirit” that is performed by Beyoncé and will be available this coming Tuesday night. The single will be featured on the soundtrack for the film. The soundtrack will be composed of the superstar cast, bringing in Donald Glover for the duet of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” with Beyoncé.

The new album and the film is set to arrive on July, 19. Aside from Mrs. Carter and Glover, The Lion King remake will feature Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Andre, Billy Eichner, James Earl Jones and more.

Earlier today the cast photo was released online. You can see it below.

The cast of #TheLionKing. The king arrives in theatres next Friday, July 19. pic.twitter.com/LWF8ovbSmT — The Lion King (@disneylionking) July 8, 2019