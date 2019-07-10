Although it’s been two months already since the hit HBO series Game of Thrones aired its series finale, fans have yet to immerse themselves from the thrall of George R.R. Martin’s fantastical universe. However, the upcoming prequel will breathe new life into the fictional world of Westeros, and now we have new updates on who, what, where and how the next GoT chapter will play out straight from the man who created it all.

The famed author gave the exclusive to Entertainment Weekly, where he gave a handful of facts about what to expect from the prequel series. Fans of House Lannister will unfortunately not see the return of the family that everyone loves to hate, but Team Stark will definitely see how that bloodline rises in the ranks. The setting will take place 5,000 years before the Game of Thrones we’re all familiar with, plus the timeframe will even predate dragons (sorry Dany fans!) and introduce House Casterly to explain how the Lannisters’ initially rose to power. Also included will be White Walkers — “The Others” as Martin refers to them in the books — direwolves, mammoths and roughly 100 kingdoms as opposed to the Seven Kingdoms we’ve come to know. Sounds intense already!

Read the full interview over on Entertainment Weekly, which includes a possible title for the series that George R.R. Martin picked himself.