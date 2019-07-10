The Georgia gun charges levied against Offset have been dropped, however, that may be to make room for potential results of a larger investigation.

The Clayton County District Attorney’s office reveals the standing charges against the “Father of 4” rapper were dismissed but are making way for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The federal authorities are currently conducting an investigation, which now is said to be the reason he was originally pulled over.

TMZ states court documents detail by taking Offset to court for the gun possession, it would give up the information that was in the larger investigation. The case “would alert other potential future parties to the investigation and evidence that may support federal charges against said parties.”

Back in April, Offset was charged with felony gun possession from the arrest in the summer of 2018. He was pulled over by recommendation of ATF agents for any probable cause.