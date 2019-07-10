One of the greatest reunions of Hip-Hop protege and pupil occurred last year between Jaz-O and JAY-Z. Today, news emerged the two Marcy boys have taken their reunion a level further as Hov signed Jaz to a distribution deal with Roc Nation.

OnSmash spotted the reveal on Jaz’s Instagram page. The new deal will bring the Kingz Kounty Media Group owned by Jaz to the Roc, providing equity distribution, allowing for various future business opportunities.

You can check out the full announcement from Jaz-O below.