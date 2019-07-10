Michael Eric Dyson will release a new book chronicling JAY-Z’s career rise.

The book will be titled JAY-Z: Made in America and will detail Hov’s rise to become a cultural icon. The text will detail the evolution of his career and analyze his lyrics and songs, while also including a foreword from Pharrell Williams.

“This book is the fruit of a decade of teaching about one of the greatest poets this nation has produced,” Dyson said to Entertainment Weekly. “Jay-Z is not only a remarkable recording artist and ingenious businessman, but he is one of our most gifted wordsmiths whose language drips with all the poetic tricks and skills you’ll find in Walt Whitman, Robert Frost, and Rita Dove. But as a rapper, he’s sometimes not given the credit he deserves for just how great an artist he’s been for so long.”

Included in the book will be examinations of his career, life in the street and more.

JAY-Z: Made in America will release near the 50th birthday of Hov and is detailed by Dyston to be “the perfect time to take a look at Jay-Z’s career and his role in making this nation what it is today.”

The book will also feature illustrations from Everett Dyson, the nephew of the author. The book will be available on November 26 but is currently available for pre-order.