Following the special edition Cleveland Indians All-Star 59FIFTY cap designed by Kid Cudi, New Era is now linking up with Fear of God for a clean cap collab that plays on FoG frontman Jerry Lorenzo’s roots on the baseball field.

The American designer has always made it known that his dad is former MLB player, coach and manager Jerry “the Sage” Manuel, who Lorenzo was able to honor a few days ago during the 2019 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (seen above) where he was bestowed the title of MVP. The hat is a new offering from the Fear of God ESSENTIALS line, and comes in black with a white FoG logo on the front. The signature red, white and blue MLB Batterman is embroidered on the back, bringing the focus back to the sport of baseball and making for a truly full-circle collab in the process. The classic color and simple design is a good option that blends in perfectly with anything in your closet, or just fits into your athletic steez if you plan on hitting the outfield sometime soon this summer.

Pick up your own New Era Essential 59FIFTY from Fear of God ESSENTIALS right now at NewEraCap.com and at select retailers for a retail price of $65 USD.