On Monday, it was revealed that Rihanna would cover the upcoming August 2019 issue of Harper’s Bazaar China Magazine. In true Riri fashion, the Fenti Beauty founder would slay another magazine cover. Although she would grace another cover, she recently received backlash. She was accused of cultural appropriation for the cover. A number of people took to Twitter to share their thoughts of Rihanna’s newest slay session.

One person compared the Bazaar cover to the backlash Kim Kardashian received for formerly naming her shapewear line, Kimono, after the Japanese attire.

Why is Kim not allowed to call her brand Kimono cos it’s cultural appropriation yet Rihanna can do shit like this?? Just doesn’t sit right with me:// https://t.co/A9CAuIifbF — g cw (@georgieecw) July 9, 2019

Wait a minute when Kendal Jenner was on the cover of a magazine with an "afro" people were screaming cultural appropriation but when Rihanna dresses up like this nobody says anything, it's art, it's glam 🖕🏽fuck the double standards pic.twitter.com/wlmsvVfXSQ — Cali S. (@CaliS16646367) July 9, 2019

The comparison was not the best example. Kardashian admitted to the lack of thought that went into the decision, although she claimed to have innocent intentions. Instead, she turned the controversy to a learning experience.

Twitter must have been confused about the definition of cultural appropriation. It is defined as the unacknowledged or inappropriate adoption of the customs, practices, ideas, etc. of one people or society by members of another and typically more dominant people or society.

It’s not cultural appropriation because the entire team behind Harper’s Bazaar China is Chinese and it’s specificated in their Instagram post. THEY, Chinese people, dressed Rihanna like that. pic.twitter.com/AHhZjD89aN — амаира (@amairargz) July 9, 2019

Rihanna’s Bazaar shoot was orchestrated by a team of Chinese natives. Harper’s Bazaar Editor-In-Cheif, Simona Sha is of Chinese origin. One would assume that the Editor-In-Cheif has the final say when approving the release of the issue and its photographs. They chose to style Rihanna as they please due to their creative control. There is a need for thorough research to acquire adequate information. In this case, neither was practiced, especially the latter. Check out the rest of the pictures from Rihanna’s shoot below.