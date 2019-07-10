Actor Rip Torn, most notable for to those in the Hip-Hop community for his role as Zed in the Men in Black franchise, has died at age 88.

Deadline reports torn was surrounded by his family at his home in Lakeville, CT at the time of his passing.

Also in his career, Torn co-starred on Larry Sanders from 1992 as Artie winning Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy at the 1996 Emmy Awards. He was nominated for the award in every season of the show. Overall he received nine Emmy nominations and also appeared on Chicago Hope, 30 Rock, and The Atlanta Child Murders.

Torn was also nominated for Best Support Actor at the Oscars for his role in Cross Creek. He also starred as Coach Patches O’Houlihan in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story alongside Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller.

He was born Elmore Rual Torn, Jr. on February 6, 1931, in Temple, Texas. Torn was survived by his wife, Amy Wright; daughters Katie Torn, Danae Torn, Claire Torn, and Angelica Page; twin sons Tony and Jon Torn; sister Patricia Alexander; and four grandchildren.