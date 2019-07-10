Timberland is giving one of its most beloved footwear silhouettes the ultimate custom treatment with help from ConceptKicks for the brand’s upcycle-centered CONSTRUCT 10061 activation. Trust us, you’ve never seen a pair of Wheat Timbs quite like this.

For CONSTRUCT 10061, Timberland and ConceptKicks tapped a wide range of creatives in the footwear industry and beyond to put their own spin on the classic 6-Inch boot. From our homie TheShoeSurgeon and Concept Kicks founder Daniel Bailey all the way to veteran sneaker king jeffstaples and even knit specialist Suzanne Oude Hengel, the resulting “concepts” are truly something special, unique and eclectic to say the least. Concept:06 (seen above) and Concept:20, both created by designing duo Peterson & Stoop, will be the first to see actual production, which will debut at ComplexCon in a super limited 31-piece run and retail for $310 USD. The rest will see a drop later this year on the CONSTRUCT 10061 website.

Let us know which ones you’d rock from the Timberland CONSTRUCT 10061 x ConceptKicks Custom Boots collection, which you can get a better look at along with the Season 2 designs on the official web portal. Take a look at some of our favorites below: