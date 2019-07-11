The entire Hip Hop community is calling for the release of A$AP Rocky ever since news broke that he was sitting in a Swedish jail facing six years.

There has been reports that the Harlem rapper was facing harsh, inhumane conditions but the prison is refuting those claims.

Page Six spoke to the governor of the Kronoberg detention center, Frederik Wallin, says the prison has been renovated and inmates are served three meals a day. Wallin made a statement that applied to the “general conditions which apply to all prisoners.”

“Normally, you live in a prison cell which consists of a desk, a bed with a mattress and a TV,” Wallin said. “During the last few years, we have completed a large reconstruction where all the prison cells, as well as the rest of the remand prison, have been completely renovated, which make the remand prison in good condition. I have no knowledge on any current diseases in the remand prison.”

He added that the detention center’s employees work to keep the facility clean for the inmates and themselves.

An online petition was launched to advocate for the release of A$AP Rocky. The rapper’s manager detailed the conditions which his client was imprisoned in, which included “24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.”