Much is being said about A$AP Rocky’s recent arrest in Sweden, with some reports claiming that he’s currently staying in inhumane conditions while the prison itself is denying those claims altogether. One thing that is certain unfortunately is that his upcoming tour dates for the month of July have been canceled due to the pre-Independence Day arrest.

The most recent show affected by this cancellation is Sónar Festival, which gave the news yesterday in an Instagram post (seen above) with a statement from Rocky’s management team. The note states: “A$AP Rocky is being detained in a Swedish jail for an unknown period of time for acting in self-defense during an altercation that took place. Due to this unfortunate situation, he is forced to cancel his European festival and tour dates in July.”

In regards to the July 9 report by TMZ detailing his prison conditions, Rocky’s lawyer, Henrik Olsson Lilja, has since come forth to double down on the prison’s response and also deny the claims. Lilja sent an email directly to SVT Nyheter, a news outlet based in Sweden, and wrote the following statement (translated from Swedish):

“He has never talked to TMZ or any third party regarding the circumstances when he was arrested, ie when he was in the prison. He was then treated and treated properly. However, he has experienced the conditions in the arrest as very simple and has experienced that it smells urine in the cell in the arrest. However, not in detention. The conditions in the arrest cell can in that respect be criticized.” He continues: “He has lacked appetite at the beginning when he was arrested but tries to eat to the best of his ability. He was to receive a visit from American staff at an early stage when he was arrested, but understood that staff from the embassy were not allowed to enter. At a later date, some day later, however, he has been visited. If this is a violation of the Vienna Convention, he cannot judge. He does not know any other information in the TMZ article.”

We’ll keep you all updated as more information arrives regarding Rocky’s arrest. In the meantime, support the #JusticeforRocky movement by signing the Change.org petition now. Stay up, Flacko!