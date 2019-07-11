Fans of Chance the Rapper are in for a surprise when they go see The Lion King. The Coloring Book artist hit the worldwide premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Tuesday Night and revealed that he has a role in the film.

Chano shared images of him, with his wife and daughter, for the premiere of the film and shared an anecdote of how big of a fan he is to the original and how he got involved.

“So when my big bro Donald got casted as Simba, he did the coolest thing ever and told director Jon Favreau to call me in as a consultant to keep the original flavor,” Chance wrote. “So for about a year I would go to the LK studio and see early animations, scenes, music direction or assemblies and they’d always be out of this world amazing. One day I’m there Jon asked me to do some singing stuff, another day he asks me to do some lines. Its all a blur, but I’ll tell u its one of the best blurs of my whole life.”

Also on Instagram Chano shared an image with Beyonce as they both held their daughters. You can see the post below.