When the Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship Drake let the Canada faithful know he would be bringing back OVO Fest. Holding true to his word, the 6ix God is headlining the ninth edition of the festival and also bringing in [email protected] and Mario as headlining acts.

The Fest is scheduled to take over The North from July 29 through August 5. The events will include the OVO Summit, OVO Bounce, and two concerts. The Sunday concert will have B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, and Bobby V. The Monday show is currently planned to be just Drake, however, you know the OVO leader has a trick or two up his sleeve for the night.

OVO Fest once again aligns with the annual Toronto celebration Caribana. You can check out the formal announcement below. Try to book your flight now.