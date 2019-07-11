Jaden Smith released his project this past weekend but music is not the only thing he has given to the community. He will be filtering water for Flint natives because the water has been so bad. Smith has given an updated plan for the city with JUST WATER and the factory that will be located in New York City.

According to Teen Vogue, Smith announced that he will put a water filtration system in the city that can clean up to 10 gallons of water at once for the families. It takes about a minute to process and its free to the public.

“JUST is doing great. We have grown a lot over the past year. We have expanded to the U.K. and Australia, which is so amazing. In the U.S., we have many new partners on board — multiple hotels, the American Airlines lounges, several zoos, and aquariums,” says Jaden. “We are now in Whole Foods stores and have recently been added in CVS stores across the country. We launched our organic flavors about a year ago, and we are about to launch three more! We have a lot of exciting things going on.”

Jaden created the JUST brand because it was “just” to include a variety of products that is high quality and packaging. To start off with water, its dominated with plastic. The Icon rapper just wants to give back to the community because of the pain it hurt the city and how much the company can grow and learn by helping out.