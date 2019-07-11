It’s safe to say that Jermaine Dupri won’t be a Hot Boy or City Boy this Summer.

The Hip Hop icon sat down with People TV to discuss his upcoming WE tv documentary and in the midst of the conversation, he was asked who was his favorite new female rapper and he couldn’t even answer.

“I can’t really say,” Dupri responded before the host specifically asked about Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. “The only reason why I can’t say is because I feel they’re all rapping about the same things. I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. I think they’re trying to show⁠—for me, it’s like strippers rapping.”

“As far as rap goes, I’m not getting who is the best rapper, I’m getting like, ‘Ok, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club,’ it’s like ok, who’s going to be the rapper?” he continued.

The host pressed JD and asked what type of lyrical content he’d like to hear from the female rappers of today. “At some point, somebody’s going to have to break out of that mold and just show us⁠—talk about other things, just rap about other things besides that,” Dupri said.

Cardi B hopped on Instagram to respond to Jermaine Dupri, rightfully so because her name was brought up in the conversation and she’s one of the most successful strippers turned rapper.

“First of all, I rap about my pussy because she’s my best friend … Second of all, it seems like that’s what people want to hear,” the Invasion of Privacy rapper said. “When I did ‘Be Careful’ people was talking mad sh*t in the beginning like, ‘WTF is this?’, this is not what I expected,” she added.

Before ending the one minute clip she mentioned “there’s a lot of female rappers that be rapping their a** off and don’t rap about their pussy and don’t be talking about getting down and dirty and y’all don’t be supporting them.”

She doubled down on her statement in a separate video specifically naming female rappers like Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, and Oranicuhh who don’t have provocative lyrics but don’t get as much attention as the City Girls, Meg, and herself.