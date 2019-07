Karl Kani launched the brand’s latest Summer 2019 Campaign in Los Angeles, CA during the BET Experience produced by Haus Of Creators. The street editorial features in array of colors and sportswear pieces from the latest online collection now available. Models include Trill Sammy, Venus Rose, Thouxanbanfauni, and Unotheactivist.

Check out the full looks and recap video below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8eeSDRPjqg