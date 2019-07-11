KFC always finds a way to make headlines for stuff outside of its finger-licking good Original Recipe chicken wings, whether it be Fried Chicken Skins in a bag or something a little more on the obscene side. Now, the popular fast food chain is taking a bite out of the fashion industry with a new bucket hat collaboration alongside Russia-based streetwear imprint Mam Cupy.

Hailing from Saint Petersburg, Mam Cupy concocted this up with KFC Russia as a fun fashion choice for the foodies out there. The hat comes with a wide brim that could either be for blocking the sun or making sure all your legs, thighs, breasts and wings all stay in one place. Colonel Sanders also pops up as an embroidered logo on the front, appearing upside-down to really ring in the notion that this bucket hat could really double as a bucket of chicken as well. Whether this idea is delectably dope or just a hot greasy mess is up to you, but we’ll definitely give this one an A+ for creativity.

Famished? Cop the KFC x Mam Cupy Bucket Hat right now for $29 USD over at MamCupy.com. Take a better look at the design below:

Images: Mam Cupy / KFC Russia