Something so amazing that it gave Kanye West a Top 10 Rap hit just by penning some bars about it is now inspiring Nike’s upcoming Chicago-themed Air Force 1 and Air Max 97 colorways.

The eye-grabbing “Wind City” skyline of Chicago takes full cred for the inspiration behind this colorful set. The AF1 stands out as the more abstract version of the two, showing off most of the neon, pink and orange color theme that almost looks like an art canvas covered in spray paint — the upper actually being made of canvas just adds on to that irony. The AM97 flexes a more clean look with strips of white leather on most of the upper, but both have similar specs in the form of an iced-out translucent blue sole — it sure does gets cold in Chi-Town! The white and multicolored construction meshes together well on both silhouettes, which will surely be appreciated by all the Midwest kids out there and all the Fresh Prince-savvy sneakerheads in general.

Images: Nike

