Nintendo announced a new version of the Switch, and it releases quite soon. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a leaner version of the existing Switch model that sacrifices some features but slashes $100 off that system’s price tag; it sells for $200 in the US. It releases on September 20 in a trio of colors, with a special-edition Pokemon version arriving in November.

A new addition of the #NintendoSwitch family will arrive on 9/20. With #NintendoSwitchLite, it’s compact and lightweight making it easy to take on the go! https://t.co/L70LlgxBrD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 10, 2019

The Switch Lite features a 5.5-inch screen that displays at a resolution of 720p. This shrinks the screen down slightly from the original Switch’s 6.2-inch size. Additionally, the Switch Lite will no longer be able to connect to TVs via USB-C and HDMI. This means that the Switch Lite is being positioned as a purely handheld platform, as opposed to a hybrid like the original. Despite that, it will still bear the Switch name.

The smaller iteration of the Switch has been rumored for some time, along with reports that a more powerful version of the console was on the way. According to Nintendo’s Bowser, the decision to focus on a portable-only option was based on watching how people used the Switch. “It’s more about how we’ve observed them playing,” he says of the console’s audience. “We have the ability to track how people play games and play our titles, so I would say that it’s really an option that offers more choices to people.”

Since its debut in March 2017, Nintendo has sold just shy of 35 million Switch units worldwide. Bowser says the timing of the redesigned Switch Lite is meant to capitalize on that initial success, and it should be bolstered by upcoming holiday games like Pokémon Sword and Shield and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.