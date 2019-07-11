If you are in New York City pull up to the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour to catch Post Malone for his return to the stage.

Fresh off his new single “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug, Malone will bring his set from Nashville to recreate the experience for the Big Apple residents.

“The last Dive Bar show in Nashville was super fun. I’m excited to do the next one in the legendary New York City,” said Post Malone.

“If there was ever an artist we wanted to bring back to the Dive Bar Tour stage, it’s definitely Post,” said Shana Barry, Director of Experiential at Bud Light. “We’ve watched him grow from an artist who was posting his music to SoundCloud to now selling out stadiums around the world. We’re so proud of how far he has come and are so happy to be with him on this journey. It feels very full circle. We’re really looking forward to this special show and have a few other surprises in store for Posty fans.”

The Bud light Dive Bar Tour will hit New York City on August 5. You can get more information on the show by visiting BudLight.com/DiveBarTour or follow Bud Light on social media.