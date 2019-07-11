R. Kelly’s Daughter Admits She Was ‘So Scared’ to Come Out as Trans and Lesbian

R. Kelly’s Daughter Admits She Was ‘So Scared’ to Come Out as Trans and Lesbian

R. Kelly and Andrea Kelly’s daughter, Jaah Kelly, graced the cover of Paper Magazine for pride and discussed coming out as a transgender man four years ago, and now a lesbian.

“When I posted that video, I was so scared,” says Jaah about a post she made, coming out as trans. “When I was younger, I always felt like I had to make a choice. I knew that I was a girl who liked other girls. But because of what I was taught, I felt like the only way you could like another girl is if you were a boy.”

During the interview she told a story about the time she attended Chicago pride with her sister Buku Abi after identifying as a transgender man and was called out for using the women’s bathroom.

She fell into a deep depression after coming out as trans and checked herself into a mental facility for three weeks. But she feels better now identifying as a lesbian.

“I identify as a lesbian, I know I like girls, but that’s as far as I’ll go to label myself,” Jaah said. “It’s up to you how you see me. Either way, I don’t care. I stand in my truth, and why does my truth need a label?”

Shout outs to the 18-year-old for living in her truth.

