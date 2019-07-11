R. Kelly and Andrea Kelly’s daughter, Jaah Kelly, graced the cover of Paper Magazine for pride and discussed coming out as a transgender man four years ago, and now a lesbian.
“When I posted that video, I was so scared,” says Jaah about a post she made, coming out as trans. “When I was younger, I always felt like I had to make a choice. I knew that I was a girl who liked other girls. But because of what I was taught, I felt like the only way you could like another girl is if you were a boy.”
During the interview she told a story about the time she attended Chicago pride with her sister Buku Abi after identifying as a transgender man and was called out for using the women’s bathroom.
She fell into a deep depression after coming out as trans and checked herself into a mental facility for three weeks. But she feels better now identifying as a lesbian.
“I identify as a lesbian, I know I like girls, but that’s as far as I’ll go to label myself,” Jaah said. “It’s up to you how you see me. Either way, I don’t care. I stand in my truth, and why does my truth need a label?”
Shout outs to the 18-year-old for living in her truth.