Rihanna keeps the summer of style going strong under her new FENTY fashion house with the second drop from the label’s “Release 6-19” collection.

Amongst the new offerings of form-fitting dresses, eclectic eyewear designs, short-cut skirts and some that drape down to your ankles is a standout selection of oversized graphic T-shirts. Playing towards the unisex appeal that Rih aims to achieve with the brand overall, each tee reflects the pop queen’s roots to her hometown of Barbados as well as her M.I.A. music career that fans refuse to let her forget. Jewerly and footwear also make for highlights, and the vibrant color palette seen throughout fits right into the summer vibes you’ll want to rock all season long.

Pick up Part II from the FENTY “Release 6-19” collection by Rihanna right now online. Take a look at the tees below:



Images: FENTY