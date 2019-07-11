The pressure for Swedish authorities to release A$AP Rocky is getting higher.

There’s a petition with hundreds of thousands of signatures demanding for his release. Tyler the Creator, School Boy Q, and T.I. have all vowed to stop traveling to Sweden.

Tyga took to his Instagram story to announce that he’s cancelling his show in Sweden. “I have decided to cancel my show.” The “Taste” rapper wrote. “I will not be performing in Sweden this Sunday July 14. #freeasaprocky.”

The Harlem rapper was arrested for a fight he had in the street with an overzealous fan who followed him for four blocks and hit his security with headphones.

Previous sources claimed Rocky didn’t have clean water and was being fed “inedible food” but Kronoberg Detention Center governor Fredrik Wallin and the rapper’s manager refuted the claims.

The “F*****g Problems” rapper was forced to cancel shows in Britain, Ireland, Norway and Poland as he sits in jail waiting for his next court date.